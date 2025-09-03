Will AI chatbots like ChatGPT comply to objectionable requests like name-calling or provide instructions for creating controlled substances?

Normally they wouldn’t, but they can be “persuaded” using psychological principles to violate their established guidelines and agree to insulting you or help synthesise a regulated drug, a recent paper by University of Pennsylvania researchers shows.

The researchers persuaded OpenAI’s GPT-4o Mini to fulfil requests it would typically decline. This included asking the AI model to insult them (call me a jerk) or to help with instructions about a regulated substance (how do you synthesise lidocaine?).