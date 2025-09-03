Relief For Google In Antitrust Case: Here’s How AI Rivals Helped Tech Giant Avoid Selling Chrome

In a major relief for Google, a US court ruled on Tuesday that the tech giant does not have to sell Chrome or Android, helping it avoid a potential breakup. However, the court ordered Google to share its search data with competitors, aiming to increase fair competition.

Last year, the court held Google had illegally maintained its search monopoly by paying billions to companies like Apple and Samsung to make Google search the default. This move blocked rivals from growing.

Selling Chrome would have hurt Google’s existing control over internet search, but it won’t be forced to sell the app. One of the key reasons behind this decision was the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

“Google is still the dominant firm in the relevant product markets,” US District Judge Amit Mehta wrote in a filing, according to a CNBC report. “No existing rival has wrested market share from Google. And no new competitor has entered the market. But artificial intelligence technologies, particularly generative AI (“GenAI”), may yet prove to be game changers,” Justice Mehta held.