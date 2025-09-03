Relief For Google In Antitrust Case: Here’s How AI Rivals Helped Tech Giant Avoid Selling Chrome
In a major relief for Google, a US court ruled on Tuesday that the tech giant does not have to sell Chrome or Android, helping it avoid a potential breakup. However, the court ordered Google to share its search data with competitors, aiming to increase fair competition.
Last year, the court held Google had illegally maintained its search monopoly by paying billions to companies like Apple and Samsung to make Google search the default. This move blocked rivals from growing.
Selling Chrome would have hurt Google’s existing control over internet search, but it won’t be forced to sell the app. One of the key reasons behind this decision was the growing influence of artificial intelligence.
“Google is still the dominant firm in the relevant product markets,” US District Judge Amit Mehta wrote in a filing, according to a CNBC report. “No existing rival has wrested market share from Google. And no new competitor has entered the market. But artificial intelligence technologies, particularly generative AI (“GenAI”), may yet prove to be game changers,” Justice Mehta held.
The judge agreed that Google had a monopoly in search and harmed competition through its practices. However, he noted that the market has changed since the case began in 2020. Back then, no one saw AI chatbots as a real threat, but today, millions are using tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity to search for information. These tools challenge Google’s dominance for the first time in years.
While the court has allowed Google to retain its ownership of Chrome, it has banned the company from entering into exclusive deals to make its search engine the default option. The court also ordered Google to share parts of its search index and data with rivals. These steps are meant to make it easier for new search products to grow.
Google can no longer pay Apple or Samsung to be the exclusive default search engine on these devices. The company must also share important assets such as its search index, knowledge graph and some user and ad data with rivals, according to the ruling.
This move is aimed at allowing rivals to compete at scale. The ruling also requires Google to show users real choice screens and be more transparent about its ad auctions.
An independent technical committee will oversee Google’s actions.
Notably, Google is also facing a separate advertisement monopoly case. Earlier this year, a US judge ruled that the company dominates online advertising technology. The US Department of Justice and 17 states have sued Google in this case. The tech giant plans to appeal the decision.