See It, Shop It: Amazon Unveils AI-Powered Lens Live For Real-Time Shopping

Amazon has introduced its latest feature, Lens Live, which allows users to visually scan any object around them and shop for it. It is similar to Google Lens and Pinterest Lens.

The feature is currently available on iOS via the Amazon Shopping app to “tens of millions of US customers”. The feature will be rolled out to more US customers soon.

“When customers with Lens Live open Amazon Lens, the Lens camera will instantly begin scanning products and show top matching items in a swipeable carousel at the bottom of the screen, allowing for quick comparisons,” the e-commerce giant said in an official release.

With the new Lens Live experience, shoppers can interact directly with what they see on their camera screen. A simple tap on any item sharpens the focus on that product, while quick icons let you add it straight to your shopping basket or save it to your wish list. All of this happens within the camera view itself, so there’s no need for the users to switch between pages or lose track of the suggested products.

It is important to note that it is not a replacement for Amazon Lens and users can continue to use it as well.