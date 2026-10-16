Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500 Halts Three-Day Fall, Nasdaq Changed Little After Wednesday's Rout

In a sign of rotation to other sectors, an equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 - which strips out market-value biases - climbed 1.4%.

Read Time: 4 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500 Halts Three-Day Fall, Nasdaq Changed Little After Wednesday's Rout
The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
(Photo: Bloomberg News)

Wall Street staged a comeback after losses driven by concerns about the sustainability of the artificial-intelligence trade that has powered the bull market in stocks.

The S&P 500 halted a three-day drop. A selloff in chipmakers eased as Nvidia Corp.'s chief Jensen Huang defended the financial health of AI computing supplier CoreWeave Inc., a major customer in which the company is also an investor. That was after a measure of credit risk at the data-center operator hit an all-time high, triggering fresh jitters about the AI sector.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

In a sign of rotation to other sectors, an equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 - which strips out market-value biases - climbed 1.4%. Worries about the durability of the AI investment cycle have also intensified a debate about whether bonds are offering value after a plunge that had sent yields to multi-year highs.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Concerns about CoreWeave's viability have contributed to a recent rout in stocks amid speculation that the massive buildout of AI infrastructure has outrun the ability of companies to get a return on their investments. 

LSO READ | Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 16

Given the extraordinary amounts of debt being taken on to build out AI infrastructure, higher borrowing costs are far from ideal, according to David Morrison at Trade Nation.

"Two questions matter. Is demand for AI real? Yes," said Manish Singh at Crossbridge Capital. "Are we going back to working and using software as we did before AI? No. The structural opportunity is real, but that does not mean every company building the infrastructure will generate attractive returns for investors."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Ultimately, the AI revolution will be judged not just by how much computing power we build, but by how profitably we use it, Singh noted. Future cash flows must justify today's enormous capital commitments, and someone must finance the gap in the meantime, he said.

"AI may be the future. Debt servicing is still the present," Singh concluded.

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks for clues on whether officials are pivoting from a skip to an October rate-hike in light of the latest inflation data, according to Krishna Guha at Evercore.

"On balance, we think Warsh will talk in a way that does not suggest an October hike," Guha said. "Warsh will be mindful of the global wobble in tech stocks and signs financing conditions are tightening for more exposed AI names, on top of the prior move up in longer-term yields."

The Fed chief is due to speak late Thursday New York time in Bangkok, where he is scheduled to appear in a fireside chat with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%
  • The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%
  • The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1215
  • The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.3277
  • The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 158.09 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $82,263.65
  • Ether rose 1.5% to $2,451.49

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 5.09%
  • Germany's 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.41%
  • Britain's 10-year yield declined five basis points to 5.37%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.7% to $97.65 a barrel
  • Spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,172.34 an ounce.

ALSO READ | Trade Setup For Oct 16: Nifty Resistance At 23,170 Despite Cautious Market Sentiment

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Flying Cars Are Real': Elon Musk Reveals Next-Gen Tesla Roadster Which Goes Beyond The Road

'Flying Cars Are Real': Elon Musk Reveals Next-Gen Tesla Roadster Which Goes Beyond The Road

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com