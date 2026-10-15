Tips Music Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 25% YoY To Rs 66 Crore; Interim Dividend Declared

Tips Music Q2 Results: Tips Music reported a 24.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 66 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 53 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased 34.8% YoY to Rs 120 crore in the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 89 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 25.7% YoY to Rs 85 crore against Rs 67.6 crore a year ago.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

EBITDA margin, however, contracted to 70.8% from 76% in the corresponding quarter last year.

A total of 73 songs were released, comprising 40 film songs and 33 non-film Songs in the Q2FY27.

“Strong audience response was seen to the Punjabi music album ‘Ishqnama' which surpassed 100 million Youtube views while the re-created song ‘Aankhon Se Tune' crossed 66 million views on YouTube,” the company said.

Notably, the YouTube subscriber base stood at 164.5 million.

Kumar Taurani, chairman and managing director said, “Our investment in content increased by 97% compared to Q2FY26. During the quarter, we continued to see strong engagement across our new release as well as our catalogue content, supported by both our digital and non-digital segments. We have reported strong H1 FY27 results and are quite confident to surpass our annual guidance of 20% growth. During the quarter, the Company successfully completed a share buyback of Rs 44.44 crore and has also announced interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share reflecting our continued focus on delivering value to shareholders.”

Tips Music Dividend

The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share. It also completed the Rs 44.44 crore share buyback, reflecting our continued focus on shareholder value creation

Tips Music Share Price Today

Tips Music shares were under pressure after announcing Q2 results. At 2:05 pm, Tips Music shares were trading 3.98% lower at Rs 690.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 1.97% at 74,217 levels.

About Tips Music

Tips Music is one of India's leading music and entertainment companies, with a large catalogue of film and non-film music across multiple Indian languages. The company acquires, owns and monetises music rights through platforms such as streaming services, digital media, television and other distribution channels. Its business model focuses on leveraging its extensive music library to generate recurring revenue from licensing and digital consumption.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.