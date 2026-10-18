The Week Ahead: Jio Platforms IPO, RBI MPC Minutes, Q2 Results, US PMI Data In Focus

Indian equities head into a holiday-shortened week with investors tracking key domestic and global triggers, including the Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee meeting minutes, UK inflation data, US labour market readings and business activity indicators, alongside the much-awaited initial public offering of Jio Platforms Ltd..

The primary market will remain in focus as Jio Platforms Ltd. and Paras Healthcare Ltd. open their public issues for subscription, while the September-quarter earnings season gathers pace with results from Bajaj Finance Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd. and several other companies.

Apart from scheduled events, market participants will monitor foreign institutional investor flows, movements in the US dollar index and Treasury yields, crude oil prices and global equity market trends.

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UK Inflation Data Due On Oct. 21

Global markets will begin the week with the release of the UK's consumer price inflation data for September on Oct. 21.

Economists expect annual inflation to accelerate to 3.4% from 3.1% in the previous month. The reading will provide fresh clues on the inflation trajectory in the UK and could influence expectations around future policy decisions by the Bank of England.

The data will also be watched for its impact on global bond yields, currency markets and broader expectations for monetary policy across developed economies.

RBI MPC Minutes In Focus

Back home, investors will await the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Oct. 21.

The minutes will provide a detailed account of policymakers' views on inflation, economic growth, liquidity conditions and the interest-rate outlook. Market participants will look for any divergence in views among committee members and assess the central bank's stance on domestic and global risks.

Any additional clarity on inflation trends, growth prospects and future policy actions could influence market expectations around interest rates and liquidity conditions.

Dussehra Holiday To Curtail Trading Week

Indian stock exchanges will remain closed on Oct. 22 on account of Dussehra.

The holiday will result in a shortened trading week and could keep trading activity subdued around the break. Investors are also likely to track major global developments scheduled during the market holiday.

US Jobless Claims On Oct. 22

Investors will monitor weekly US initial jobless claims data on Oct. 22 for fresh signals on the health of the labour market.

Economists expect claims to come in at 200,000 compared with 199,000 in the previous week. The data will be assessed for clues on economic resilience and the potential path of Federal Reserve policy.

US PMI Readings To Provide Growth Signals

Attention will shift to flash purchasing managers' index readings for October on Oct. 23.

Markets will track both the US Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI reports for indications of business activity across the world's largest economy. The readings will offer insights into demand trends and economic momentum heading into the final quarter of the year.

The data could influence expectations around growth, interest rates and risk appetite across global markets.

Primary Market Activity Picks Up

The primary market will remain in focus this week as the initial public offerings of Jio Platforms Ltd. and Paras Healthcare Ltd. open for subscription on Oct. 21 and close on Oct. 23.

Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213 crore IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore shares. The issue is priced in the range of Rs 1,065-1,119 apiece, with investors required to bid for a minimum of 12 shares, translating into an investment of Rs 13,428 at the upper end of the price band. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Oct. 26, while the shares are slated to list on the NSE and BSE on Oct. 28.

Paras Healthcare, meanwhile, is looking to raise Rs 1,450 crore through a combination of a Rs 500 crore fresh issue and a Rs 950 crore offer for sale. The IPO has been priced at Rs 660-693 per share, with a minimum application size of 21 shares.

At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors works out to Rs 14,553. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Oct. 26, while the shares are tentatively scheduled to debut on Oct. 28.

Subscription trends, institutional participation and investor response to both offerings will be closely watched, particularly given the size of the Jio Platforms issue and its significance for India's equity capital markets.

Q2 Earnings Season Continues

Corporate earnings will remain a key market driver this week, with several companies slated to announce their September-quarter results.

On Monday, investors will track earnings from Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Zinc, UltraTech Cement, Union Bank of India, L&T Technology Services, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Piramal Finance, Delta Corp, Just Dial, Sobha, HFCL and Waaree Renewable Technologies, among others.

Results from lenders and financial services firms such as Bajaj Finance, Union Bank of India and Piramal Finance will provide insights into credit growth, asset quality and consumer demand trends. Commentary from UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Zinc and other industrial companies will offer clues on infrastructure activity, commodity demand and margin trends.

As the results season gathers pace, management commentary on demand conditions, profitability, capital expenditure and the outlook for the second half of the financial year will remain in focus.

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