The Week Ahead: Inflation Data, Q2 Earnings, IPOs, US CPI In Focus

The week ahead will see investors track India's retail and wholesale inflation data, the September-quarter earnings season, new IPOs and key global economic indicators.

The September CPI inflation print, US inflation data, quarterly results from major Indian companies and developments in the primary market are among the key events to watch through the week ending October 18.

The week ahead will see investors track India's retail and wholesale inflation data, the September-quarter earnings season, new IPOs and key global economic indicators.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The September CPI inflation data, US inflation data, quarterly results from major Indian companies and developments in the primary market are among the key events to watch through the week ending Oct. 18.

ALSO READ: FPIs Pull Rs 44,166 Crore from Indian Equities in October: When Will the Tide Turn?

India's Inflation Data

India's retail inflation data for September will be released on Monday, Oct. 12, providing investors with an update on price pressures amid elevated energy costs and concerns over food inflation.

Consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rose to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July. A Reuters poll of 41 economists projected September inflation at 5.4%, bringing it closer to the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6%. Higher food and energy prices are expected to be among the factors influencing the reading.

The data will be closely watched following the RBI's recent 25-basis-point increase in the benchmark repo rate to 5.5%, its first hike since February 2023. The September inflation print could offer further clues about the trajectory of monetary policy and the outlook for interest rates.

Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation data for September is scheduled for release on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Q2 Earnings Season

The September-quarter earnings season will gather pace, with investors tracking results across the information technology, banking, financial services and consumer sectors.

HCL Technologies will announce its results on Monday, Oct. 12, while Wipro and Persistent Systems are scheduled to report on Thursday, Oct. 15. Tech Mahindra will announce its quarterly numbers on Friday, Oct. 16.

The banking sector will also be in focus, with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and several other lenders scheduled to report their September-quarter performance during the week. Nestle India, BHEL and Jio Financial Services are among the other companies expected to announce results.

US Inflation And Global Economic Data

Global markets will track a busy calendar of economic releases, with US inflation data among the most important indicators of the week.

The US consumer price index (CPI) report for September is scheduled for release on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The reading will be closely watched for signals on the inflation trajectory and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook, particularly as elevated energy prices add to concerns over price pressures.

US producer price index (PPI) inflation and retail sales data are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, alongside weekly jobless claims. Industrial production data is due on Friday, Oct. 16.

In Asia, China's September trade data and inflation figures will be monitored for indications of export momentum, domestic demand and the broader health of the world's second-largest economy.

IMF-World Bank Meetings

The annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank will also be in focus as policymakers assess the global economic outlook amid geopolitical tensions, rising energy costs and mounting public debt.

The meetings in Bangkok are taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran and disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Higher fuel and fertiliser prices have added to concerns about inflation and the economic outlook, particularly for developing economies.

Crude Oil And Foreign Investor Flows

Crude oil prices and foreign institutional investor (FII) activity will remain key drivers of domestic market sentiment through the week.

Elevated oil prices pose a risk to India's inflation outlook and import bill, while a weaker rupee could add to the cost of imported energy. Any fresh escalation in geopolitical tensions could further unsettle global markets.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 12: Nifty Bulls Break 8-Week Slide; Will The Relief Really Sustain?

Upcoming IPOs

India's primary market is set for a busy week, with new mainboard and small and medium enterprise (SME) public issues scheduled to open for subscription.

HD Fire Protect's IPO will open on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and close on Thursday, Oct. 15. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 258-271 per share, with the issue size pegged at approximately Rs 712.31 crore.

Fusion CX will open its IPO on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and close on Friday, Oct. 16. The issue has a price band of Rs 275-289 per share.

Two SME issues, Ravita Engineering Services and Vaibhav Vyapaar, are also scheduled to open on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and close on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, shares of RK Fashion Accessories are expected to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, Oct. 12.

Investors will track subscription trends and investor demand across the issues amid continued volatility in the secondary market.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.