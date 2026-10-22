Tesla's Lowered Capex Target Fuels Doubt On AI, Robotics Goals

Heavy spending is needed to help Tesla reorient its operations around futuristic business lines such as artificial intelligence, robots and autonomous driving. The shift is seen as a central justification for a potential merger with SpaceX - a historic transaction that Musk this week said the companies are exploring. ALSO READ | Not Just A Car That Flies: Four Reasons Behind Tesla's 'Flying' Roadster Reveal "For almost any company, spending less and generating cash is good news. Tesla is the exception because the stock is not priced as a car company," said Dave Mazza, chief executive officer of Roundhill Investments. "Capex is the only hard number investors have for how fast Optimus and Cybercab are actually being built, and cutting the guide by $5 billion six months after raising it by $5 billion looks less like discipline and more like the ramp slipping for the future." The capex figure was a notable surprise in a quarter that also saw Tesla beat analysts' profit estimates. Adjusted earnings were 48 cents a share in the period, while Wall Street had anticipated 44 cents on average. Revenue of $28.05 billion was slightly below expectations. The shares fell 3.5% at 7:23 p.m. in extended trading in New York. Tesla stock fell 14% this year through Wednesday's close. The company's initiatives are currently supported by a narrow product lineup that consists of only three vehicles: the Y and 3 models, along with the polarizing Cybertruck. Competition for EVs is also heating up. Tesla ended the quarter with the largest passenger vehicle backlog in four years, citing battery availability as a limiting factor. The company has lined up $30 billion of new loans and credit lines to underpin its growth. On the company's call with analysts on Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja said capital expenditures will continue to grow as Tesla invests in its robotaxi fleet and expands production for the humanoid robot Optimus and solar products. It's also spending on improving computing infrastructure and building a semiconductor plant. Musk tempered expectations around the timeline for Optimus, citing supply-chain challenges and design changes, the need for more training data and continued difficulties with the hand design. It will likely take until the end of 2027 for Tesla to work through the various issues, he said. "Lower capex is only a positive if it doesn't come at the expense of future growth," said Haris Khurshid, chief investment officer at Karobaar Capital. "Given how much their future valuation depends on robotaxi and Optimus, I want to know whether the spending is simply shifting between quarters or whether the ramp is taking longer than expected." Musk declined to offer more details on whether Tesla could combine with SpaceX. ALSO READ | SpaceX Shares Jump 10% In Premarket As Musk Hints At Tesla Tie-Up After Q3 Earnings Beat On SpaceX's investor call a day earlier, he confirmed that both companies have formed special committees to explore a possible merger, but said no agreement has been reached. Musk said he's not allowed to participate in talks but supports a deal, while warning that it may not materialize. He cited the challenge of getting enough support from Tesla shareholders. FSD, Semi Tesla said over 75% of new deliveries in North America during the quarter included subscriptions to the company's driver-assistant software, called FSD Supervised in the US. The EV maker also got approval for the software in four more European countries during the quarter. Last month, Tesla opened its first factory for its long-awaited Semi freight truck - a product that was first unveiled in 2017. Earlier this month, Tesla posted stronger-than-expected vehicle sales for the third quarter. It held an event to unveil its Roadster vehicle last week, including a demonstration in collaboration with SpaceX that showed a flying version of the vehicle performing aerial stunts. The niche product isn't expected to significantly impact the company's performance. The EV maker also launched its two-seater Cybercab in September and has been integrating the autonomous car into its Austin robotaxi fleet. The event drew scrutiny from US regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla expanded its robotaxi fleet size and hours during the quarter, but hasn't added new cities since July. The company has a goal of adding service in Las Vegas and Phoenix. In a post earlier Wednesday, Tesla said its robotaxi service would expand "soon" to Phoenix, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Florida, and San Antonio, Texas, without giving a concrete timeline. In September, Tesla cleared one of its last regulatory hurdles in Arizona to start the service in the state. Separately, it was approved to operate a fleet of up to 5,000 autonomous vehicles in parts of Clark County, where Las Vegas is located. Tesla expects to launch Cybercab in Dallas next month, with plans to scale to other cities from there. Executives said the company could sell a small amount of Cybercabs to customers by the end of the year, but added the vehicle will primarily be owned by Tesla and used as a transportation service.