SRF Q2 Miss Driven By Chemicals, Non-Fluoro Businesses; Brokerages Retain Bearish Bias

SRF Ltd.'s second quarter financial fine print missed analyst expectations, led by a drag in chemical businesses, pricing pressure and non-fluoro vertical drag.

Accordingly, brokerages like Jefferies, UBS, and Morgan Stanley have retained their cautious stance, with UBS maintaining an 'sell' rating, and MS seeing the stock as 'underweight'. Meanwhile, Jefferies remained relatively positive and maintained a 'hold' rating for the company.

The brokerage noted that Q2 miss was led by chemicals; chemical segment's earnings before interest and taxes came in lower than anticipated due to pressures in speciality chemical. At the same time, it underlined that refrigerant gas continued its strong performance.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Jefferies price target of Rs 2,540, implies a nearly 12% upside from its last closing price. The brokerages also highlighted that Packaging Films and Technical Textiles EBIT was below as margins gave up inventory gains from Q1.

While MS and UBS acknowledged robust growth in Refrigerant volumes and pricing, they remain hawkish on the company. UBS has maintained a 'sell' rating on the stock, with a price target of Rs 2,300.

It noted that while chemicals business revenue grew, margins declined amid pricing pressure/China overcapacity in specialty chemicals. Similarly Morgan Stanley highlighted that consolidated gross margin fell reflecting both raw material cost inflation and seasonal and sequential demand softness after a very strong first quarter.

Further, it stated non-fluoro verticals were a drag, and in the near-term the brokerage is cuations as it expected India's R-32 supply to expand materially into 2027.

SRF Q2 FY27 Highlights

SRF Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 jumped 31.2% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 509 crore, compared to Rs 388 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue climbed nearly 35% to Rs 4,904 crore from Rs 3,640 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation grew over 22% to Rs 946 crore, from Rs 774 crore; whereas Ebitda margin narrowed to an eight-quarter low of 19.3% from 21.3% year-on-year.

Chemicals business revenue climbed 25% to Rs 2,079 crore, and on the operational front, EBIT was up 10% to Rs 528 crore. Technical Textiles business revenue rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 595 crore, while EBIT increased 71% to Rs 72.3 crore. In the Performance Films & Foil business, revenue grew 51% year-on-year to Rs 2,122 crore and EBIT rose 73% to Rs 206 crore.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.