SRF Q2: Net Profit Jumps 31% Even As Margin Dips To Eight-Quarter Low

SRF Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 jumped 31.2% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 509 crore, compared to Rs 388 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue climbed nearly 35% to Rs 4,904 crore from Rs 3,640 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation grew over 22% to Rs 946 crore, from Rs 774 crore; whereas Ebitda margin narrowed to an eight-quarter low of 19.3% from 21.3% year-on-year.

Chemicals business revenue climbed 25% to Rs 2,079 crore, and on the operational front, EBIT was up 10% to Rs 528 crore. Technical Textiles business revenue rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 595 crore, while EBIT increased 71% to Rs 72.3 crore. In the Performance Films & Foil business, revenue grew 51% year-on-year to Rs 2,122 crore and EBIT rose 73% to Rs 206 crore.

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SRF said it will set up an aluminium foil manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh with an investment of Rs 600 crore, according to an exchange filing. The facility, which will cater to battery applications, will be developed in two phases and will have an annual production capacity of 12,000 tonnes.

SRF (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 31.2% to Rs 509 crore versus Rs 388 crore.

Revenue up 34.7% to Rs 4,904 crore versus Rs 3,640 crore.

Ebitda up 22.2% to Rs 946 crore versus Rs 774 crore.

Margin at 19.3% versus 21.3%.

Chemicals business revenue up 25% to Rs 2,079 crore.

Chemicals business EBIT up 10% to Rs 528 crore.

SRF Share Price

SRF shares settled sharply lower by 5.22% at Rs 2,305 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.34% decline in the Nifty index on Wednesday. The stock has fallen over 25% year-to-date and nearly 27% in the last 12 months.

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