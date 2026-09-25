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SanDisk, SK Hynix, Micron, Others Rise Up To 3% As Chip Stocks Ride On Broader Marker Recovery

US chip stocks gained up to 3% in early trade on Sept. 25, tracking a broader recovery across the equity market.

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SanDisk, SK Hynix, Micron, Others Rise Up To 3% As Chip Stocks Ride On Broader Marker Recovery
SanDisk, Micron, SK Hynix and other chip stocks rise in US market recovery
(Photo: Unsplash)
  • SanDisk shares rose 3.03% to $1,806.76 in early US trading on Friday
  • Micron Technology stock gained 2.43% to $1,106.74 during morning trading
  • SK Hynix ADR increased 1.96% to $190.03 in early US market hours
What is driving the broader tech market recovery today?

SanDisk, SK Hynix, Micron Technology and other chip stocks rose as much as 3% in early US trading on Friday, tracking a broader recovery in the market.

SanDisk Corp was among the top gainers, rising 3.03% to $1,806.76, according to real-time market data at around 9:39 a.m. ET.

Micron Technology Inc gained 2.43% to $1,106.74 at around 9:40 a.m. ET, while SK Hynix Inc's ADR climbed 1.96% to $190.03 at around 9:46 a.m. ET.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 In Green As Cooler Oil Soothes Wall Street

Western Digital Corp advanced 1.25% to $455.95, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was up 0.61% at $633.11, according to real-time data.

The gains come as semiconductor stocks track the wider recovery in US equities, with investors continuing to monitor the technology and chip sectors amid strong demand expectations.

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SanDisk, SK Hynix, Micron, Others Rise Up To 3% As Chip Stocks Ride On Broader Marker Recovery

SanDisk, SK Hynix, Micron, Others Rise Up To 3% As Chip Stocks Ride On Broader Marker Recovery

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