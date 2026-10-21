Rossari Biotech Shares May Rally Up To 56% Says Nirmal Bang After Q2 Results; Check Target Price

Rossari's Q2 FY27 operating performance came ahead of the brokerage's estimates on account of broad-based volume driven growth across the key B2B business segments and achieving operational breakeven in the non-core B2C business. Exports grew by 34%/35% YoY/QoQ mainly on account of home personal care and performance chemicals and textile chemicals verticals. The management is targeting volume led growth and working on the controllables. Sweating of existing assets and mix improvement should enable Rossari gradually improve the return ratios from FY28 onwards, in the brokerage's view.

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Nirmal Bang Report

Nirmal Bang has maintained its Buy rating on Rossari Biotech Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 680 from earlier Rs 660, valued at 18 times PE on Sep'28E. Greater clarity on EO availability, KSA project capex and improvement in core business are the re-rating triggers, according to the brokerage.

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Rossari's Q2 FY27 operating performance came ahead of the brokerage's estimates on account of broad-based volume driven growth across the key B2B business segments and achieving operational breakeven in the non-core B2C business.

Exports grew by 34%/35% YoY/QoQ mainly on account of home personal care and performance chemicals and textile chemicals verticals.

The management is targeting volume led growth and working on the controllables. Sweating of existing assets and mix improvement should enable Rossari gradually improve the return ratios from FY28 onwards, in the brokerage's view.

Also, it is equally focused on selling non-core assets and scale down B2C in order to become debt-free by the end of H1 FY28.

Nirnal Bang is building in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 14%/18%/16% over FY26-29E.

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