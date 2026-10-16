Nestle Q2 Review: Profit Rises 36%, But Rich Valuations Limit Upside, Says Motilal Oswal; Check Target Price

Nestle has sustained strong double-digit revenue growth momentum since Q2 FY26, supported by continued investments in brands, distribution expansion, and capacity augmentation. With a weak base gradually anniversaried, the brokerage believes growth rate can start moderating, on a double digit base from Q3 FY27 onwards. Besides, rising food inflation can taper down growth momentum going ahead.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Given Nestle India Ltd.'s rich valuation, Motilal Oswal reiterates its Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 1,350, based on 50 times P/E Sept'28E.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The brokerage highlighted that Nestle has delivered superior growth over the last four quarters following GST 2.0, and it expects growth momentum to moderate on account of a high base, rising food inflation, and limited room for Ebitda margin expansion, which is already at ~24%.

Motilal Oswal models revenue/Ebitda/adjusted proift after tax compound annual growth rate of 11%/11%/12% over FY27-29E. The stock is trading at 52x/46x FY28/FY29 EPS.

Nestle India Q2 Results Highlights

Nestle India's net revenue grew 20% YoY (in line; 12% three-year CAGR) to Rs 6,780 crore. Domestic revenue grew 20% YoY to Rs 6,500 crore, primarily driven by volume growth.

Growth was broad-based for all four product segments, supported by robust performance across channels. General Trade registered strong double-digit growth across town classes, led by rural markets, while ecommerce continued its strong trajectory. Export revenue increased 22% YoY.

Gross margin expanded 260bp YoY but contracted 30bp QoQ to 56.9% (beat) amid broadly stable raw material prices. Ebitda margin expanded 160bp YoY to 23.8% (in line), supported by gross margin expansion and operational efficiencies. Ebitda grew 29% YoY to Rs 1,620 crore (in line).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Nestle.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.