Nasdaq Warns Network Disruption Is Impacting Equity Markets

Nasdaq Inc. warned customers that they may see gaps in equity market data Thursday as it experiences a network disruption.

All of the firm's US equities markets, including Nasdaq, Nasdaq Texas, and Nasdaq PSX, were impacted across all the feeds, according to a market system status message on its website.

“Clients are advised to use their Chicago feeds as a backup, as Chicago is currently unaffected,” Nasdaq said in the update. “Clients experiencing data gaps should also submit recovery requests for any missing data.”

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The issue originated from a facility in Carteret, New Jersey, the update said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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