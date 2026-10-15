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Nasdaq Warns Network Disruption Is Impacting Equity Markets

The exchange has advised clients to use feeds from Chicago as a backup while the disruption persists.

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Nasdaq Warns Network Disruption Is Impacting Equity Markets
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Nasdaq Inc. warned customers that they may see gaps in equity market data Thursday as it experiences a network disruption. 

All of the firm's US equities markets, including Nasdaq, Nasdaq Texas, and Nasdaq PSX, were impacted across all the feeds, according to a market system status message on its website. 

“Clients are advised to use their Chicago feeds as a backup, as Chicago is currently unaffected,” Nasdaq said in the update. “Clients experiencing data gaps should also submit recovery requests for any missing data.”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The issue originated from a facility in Carteret, New Jersey, the update said. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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