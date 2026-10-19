From LTM To Angel One: HDFC Securities Sees Up To 30% Upside After Q2 Results; Check Target Prices

Angel One, L&T Finance, LTM and Federal Bank are in focus after their Q2 FY27 earnings as HDFC Securities remains optimistic on all the four stocks. Following the quarterly numbers, the brokerage reviewed its outlook on the companies, factoring in their growth prospects, profitability trends and near-term challenges while retaining its existing ratings across the pack.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

LTM,, Federal Bank, L&T Finance and Angel One remain on HDFC Securities' radar following their Q2FY27 results, with the brokerage retaining its Buy calls on LTIM and Angel One and ADD ratings on Federal Bank and L&T Finance.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

HDFC Securities trimmed LTM's target price to R 5,225 from Rs 5,270, while raising Federal Bank's target to Rs 365 from Rs 355. The targets for L&T Finance and Angel One were kept unchanged at Rs 320 and Rs 390, respectively.

ALSO READ | ICICI Bank Q2 Review: FCNR Gains Boost Balance Sheet, Says IDBI Capital; Check Target Price

LTM

HDFC Securities maintained its Buy rating on LTM Ltd. but lowered the target price to Rs 5,225 from Rs 5,270 after the IT services company's Q2FY27 results came in below its estimates. Revenue grew 1.1% Qoq in constant currency terms, supported by production and financial services, while weakness persisted in the tech and services vertical. Ebit margin stood at 15.6%, while adjusted profit after tax came in below the brokerage's estimate due to a foreign-exchange loss below EBIT.

The brokerage expects a stronger second half of FY27 with sequential improvement, while FY28 could benefit from a recovery in BFSI, normalisation in the technology vertical and new capabilities from the Randstad acquisition. It has pencilled in revenue growth of 6.1%, 12.5% and 10% for FY27, FY28 and FY29, respectively, and expects EPS to clock a CAGR of around 15% over FY26-FY29.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Sec Q2 Results.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.