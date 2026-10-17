India Cements Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges Multifold To Rs 38 Crore

The India Cements Ltd. (ICL), an Aditya Birla Group firm, reported a more than fourfold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 38.82 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 8.81 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 2.23% to Rs 1,142.03 crore in the quarter, from Rs 1,117.04 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a BSE filing.

The company attributed the performance to operational efficiencies and higher capacity utilisation, which led to an increase in Ebitda and profit after tax.

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During Q2, ICL's domestic sales volume rose 16.2% to 2.83 million tonnes, according to its earnings presentation.

Total expenses declined 3.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,093.42 crore in the quarter.

However, total income, including other income, was largely flat at Rs 1,145.70 crore, compared with Rs 1,146.04 crore in the year-ago period.

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Separately, ICL said its board has approved the shifting of the company's registered office from Tamil Nadu to Maharashtra, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The move will require a consequential alteration to the company's Memorandum of Association.

UltraTech Cement, India's largest cement maker, acquired the promoter stake in the South-based company, following which ICL became a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement with effect from Dec. 24, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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