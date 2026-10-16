Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On Oct 16

As the US dollar eased after touching an 18-month high, gold and silver rallied on Friday, snapping the losing streak for the second consecutive session.

Comex gold prices are up 0.13% in today's early session to trade at $4,175.7 per ounce, while Comex silver is trading at $57.29 per ounce, after gaining 0.23% as of 00:33 GMT.

In India, on Friday, Oct. 16, around 5:55 a.m., 24K gold prices stood at Rs 1,47,810 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 2,11,290 per kg.

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Meanwhile, 22K gold stood at Rs 1,35,493 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,95,443 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

In the previous trading session, Oct. 15, MCX gold December futures settled at Rs 1,47,489, after gaining around 1.13%, while MCX Silver December futures closed at Rs 2,10,660 per kg, gaining around 1.1% during the session.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,47,540 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,47,280 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,47,970 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,47,340 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,47,660 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,47,770 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,35,245; Delhi at Rs 1,35,007; Chennai at Rs 1,35,639; Kolkata at Rs 1,35,062; Bengaluru at Rs 1,35,355; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,35,456 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,10,900 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,10,540 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,11,520 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,10,620 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,11,070 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,11,240 per kg

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