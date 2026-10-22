Fusion CX Shares Make Muted Debut On Exchanges, List With Up To 5% Premium

Fusion CX made a muted debut on the exchanges, with shares listing with up to 5.5% gains. The stock settled at Rs 305 on the NSE and at Rs 292 on the BSE, up over 5% and 1% from its IPO issue price of Rs 289 apiece.

Fusion CX's Rs 702 crore initial public offering was a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 1.73 crore shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of 69.9 lakh shares worth Rs 202 crore. The IPO was open for subscription from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2026, and the basis of allotment was finalised on Oct. 19, 2026. The company's shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Oct. 22, 2026.

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The issue was priced between Rs 275 to Rs 289 per share. Investors had to bid for a minimum of 51 shares, translating into a minimum investment of Rs 14,739 for retail investors. Nuvama Wealth Management is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Fusion CX IPO Subscription Details

The IPO saw demand build steadily through the subscription period. On Day 1 (Oct. 14), the issue was subscribed 0.43 times overall, with retail investors leading demand at 1.65 times, while the QIB portion remained unsubscribed.

Interest picked up on Day 2 (Oct. 15), with overall subscription rising to 1.16 times, driven by stronger participation from NIIs and retail investors. By Day 3 (Oct. 16), the issue witnessed a sharp surge in bids, with the overall subscription reaching 4.68 times.

The QIB portion was subscribed 4.21 times, while the NII category saw robust demand of 4.73 times, including 4.72 times in the high-net-worth investor segment and 4.75 times in the small NII category. Retail investors subscribed their portion 5.99 times, making it the most heavily subscribed segment of the IPO.

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