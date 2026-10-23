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From Havells To Cyient Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities Sees Up To 74% Upside; Check Target Prices

HDFC Securities has released its latest Q2 FY27 earnings review, sharing its outlook on SRF, Havells, Cyient, CreditAccess Grameen To Mahindra Lifespaces. The brokerage has assessed the companies' quarterly performance, growth prospects and key risks, while revisiting its stock ratings, target prices and earnings estimates following the September-quarter results.

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From Havells To Cyient Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities Sees Up To 74% Upside; Check Target Prices
SRF, Havells, Cyient, CreditAccess Grameen, Mahindra Lifespaces in focus after Q2 results.
(Photo: Magnific)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
SRF Ltd.
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Cyient Ltd.
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Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
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Havells India Ltd.
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CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
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HDFC Securities has reviewed the Q2 FY27 earnings of five companies — SRF, Havells India, CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient and Mahindra Lifespaces — highlighting their financial performance, growth outlook and key risks. The brokerage maintained its existing ratings on all five stocks while revising target prices for four. 

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

HDFC Securities has maintained its Add rating on SRF, Havells India and CreditAccess Grameen, while retaining Buy calls on Cyient and Mahindra Lifespaces following their Q2FY27 earnings.

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The brokerage cut SRF's target price to Rs 3,000 from Rs 3,172 and Cyient's to Rs 1,410 from Rs 1,450.

It raised Havells India's target to Rs 1,290 from Rs 1,245 and CreditAccess Grameen's to Rs 1,595 from Rs 1,570, while keeping Mahindra Lifespaces' target unchanged at Rs 612.

ALSO READ | SRF Q2 Review: Nirmal Bang Stays Bullish Despite Profit Miss; Here's Why

The revised targets imply potential upside of approximately 29% for SRF, 20% for Havells India, 46% for CreditAccess Grameen, 23% for Cyient and 74% for Mahindra Lifespaces, based on the share prices cited in the report.

While the brokerage remains constructive on the companies' medium-term prospects, its assessment highlights a combination of strong revenue growth, improving operating performance and continued margin or execution risks.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Sec Q2 Results.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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