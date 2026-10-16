Five Stocks To Buy Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Hotels, BSE, And More | October 16, 2026

Investors looking for stock-specific opportunities on Friday, October 16, have five counters on market expert's radar. The recommendations span from banking, hospitality, exchanges, FMCG, and auto components sector, with potential upside ranging from about 5% to nearly 32% based on the CMPs and targets provided.

The recommended trading strategies outline entry points, upside targets, and stop-loss levels to help investors maximise gains while limiting downside risk.*

Pricol Ltd. (CMP: Rs 664.75)

Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO, at PHD CAPITAL Pvt. Ltd. has recommended Pricol as a Buy. The analyst expects the stock to move towards Rs 710 and 765 range, while advising investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 642. Based on the current market price, the stock offers a potential upside of up to 15%.

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Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd. (CMP: 36.22)

Pradip is also bullish on Kwality Walls, recommending a buy with a target price of Rs 48 and a stop loss at Rs 30.50. The trade offers a potential gain of roughly 32% from the current market price.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 447.95)

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, at MOFSL, has suggested buying Kotak Mahindra Bank for a target price of Rs 471, and a stop loss of Rs 435. The recommendation implies an upside potential of about 5%.

BSE Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,428.00)

Ruchit Jain has also recommended a buy on BSE, setting a target of Rs 3,530, and a stop loss of Rs 3370. The call indicates a potential upside of nearly 2.9%.

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Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 741.45)

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking sees strong momentum in hospitality space. He recommended a buy on Indian Hotels, advising investors to accumulate the stock at Rs 741, for an upside target of Rs 790, implying a potential upside of 6.6%. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 715.

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