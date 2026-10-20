EAAA India Alternatives IPO To Open On October 26, To Raise Rs 1,200 Crore Via OFS

EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, an arm of Edelweiss Financial Services, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on October 26, Monday.

The three-day issue will close on October 28, Wednesday, while anchor investor bidding is scheduled for October 23, according to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company aims to raise Rs 1,200 crore from the public issue, which is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) by Edelweiss Group with no fresh issue component. This means the company will not receive any proceeds from the public offering, and the entire issue proceeds will go to the selling shareholder.

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EAAA India Alternatives IPO size has been reduced to Rs 1,200 crore from the Rs 1,500 crore proposed in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in January.

In March, Edelweiss Financial Services completed the sale of 4.4% of common equity in its arm EAAA India Alternatives for Rs 375 crore.

EAAA India Alternatives is an alternative investment platforms, operating across alternative asset classes, focusing on income and yield solutions for clients.

Its investment portfolio spans real assets, including infrastructure assets in the energy and transportation sectors, commercial real estate, and private credit, which offers financing solutions across the risk spectrum.

The company has offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, GIFT City and Singapore.

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