Bajaj Finance Stock Falls Nearly 3% After Q2 Asset Quality Disappoints

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. fell as much as 2.94% in trade on Wednesday as the company's asset quality worsened sequentially. The stock touched a low of Rs 929.20 apiece on the NSE.

Bajaj Finance's gross non-performing assets rose to 1.06% from 0.96% in the previous quarter, while Net NPA increased to 0.42% from 0.39% in the previous quarter. Provisions and loan losses also rose marginally Rs 2,166 crore, compared with Rs 2,080 crore a year earlier.

The stock pared some losses to trade 2.15% lower at Rs 937.10 apiece, as against a 0.35% advance in the benchmark Nifty index.

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Bajaj Finance Q2FY27 Highlights

Bajaj Finance Ltd. reported a strong performance for the September quarter of fiscal 2027, with net profit rising 28.5% year-on-year to Rs 6,266 crore from Rs 4,875 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) increased 23.6% to Rs 13,334 crore from Rs 10,785 crore, while assets under management (AUM) grew 26% to Rs 5.85 lakh crore.

Net total income grew 23% to Rs 15,974 crore from Rs 12,982 crore in second quarter of fiscal 2026. The cost-to-income ratio remained broadly stable, with operating expenses accounting for 33% of net total income compared with 33.1% a year earlier. The company expects a 25-40 basis-point improvement in its operating expenses-to-net total income ratio in FY27.

Bajaj Finance's AUM stood at Rs 5,84,624 crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 4,62,261 crore a year earlier. The company added Rs 37,680 crore to its AUM during the September quarter.

It booked 13.45 million new loans in quarter under review, an increase of 11% from 12.17 million in the year-ago quarter. The company cautioned that year-on-year loan-volume growth is not directly comparable because the festival season began earlier last year.

Bajaj Finance expects to disburse 60-62 million new loans during fiscal 2027.

Share Price History

The shares have fallen over 5% year-to-date and 13.8% in the last 12 months.

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