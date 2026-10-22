Asian Markets Today: Nikkei, Kospi Fall As Oil Climbs On Middle East Tensions

Asian markets traded lower on Thursday, tracking declines in US equity futures as mixed earnings from major technology companies raised questions about the sustainability of the recent rally in artificial intelligence stocks. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.88% to 5,684.95, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.50% to 64,295.16. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.65% to 8,773.60, while Shanghai shares edged down 0.01% to 3,712.83.

US stock futures also weakened after investors assessed third-quarter results from major technology companies, including Meta Platforms and Tesla. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 170 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.5% and Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.7%.

Oil Rises

Brent crude climbed towards $110 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $98, as fresh attacks in Saudi Arabia heightened concerns about further disruption to Middle East energy supplies.

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A drone strike on Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield killed two people but did not affect operations, according to the information provided. An attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam also killed one person. The US ordered some diplomatic personnel and their family members to leave American missions in Saudi Arabia, amid concerns over the deteriorating security situation.

Supply Risks

The attacks have raised fresh questions about the reliability of oil shipments from the Persian Gulf, although crude exports have recently recovered towards pre-war levels.

Tankers have increasingly switched off their tracking transponders to avoid detection, helping crude shipments recover even as the conflict continues to disrupt regional energy trade. Shipments of refined oil products, however, remain constrained.

Brent has gained about 80% this year as the US-Iran war disrupted energy flows from the Persian Gulf. The conflict is approaching its ninth month, with little indication of a resolution.

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