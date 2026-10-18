Announcement Before Deadly Kolkata Stampede Caught On Video: 'Open The Gates', 'Pandal Is Collapsing'

The deadly stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata has raised serious questions about crowd management, communication and safety arrangements at large public gatherings, with videos capturing the confusion that unfolded amid heavy rain.

Videos Capture Panic At Chorbagan Durga Puja Pandal

Multiple videos from the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal show crowds struggling to move as heavy rain lashed the area on Saturday evening. An announcement repeatedly urged people inside the pandal to leave.

“Open the exit gates, let people get out! Please, leave,” the announcer can be heard saying in Bengali. Those waiting outside were also warned, “Stop. Don't come near the pandal. It's collapsing!”

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The warning appears to have added to the confusion, as devotees inside hesitated to step out into the rain while those outside continued trying to enter. A social media influencer recording the situation complained about the lack of space and crowd management, while also pointing to a “VIP lane” where people were allegedly entering more easily.

Police Probe Loudspeaker Warning As Possible Stampede Trigger

Police are investigating the announcement and trying to establish who made it and what prompted the warning.

“We are trying to identify who made the announcement and what prompted it,” a senior police officer said, according to NDTV.

The officer said investigators had gathered evidence pointing to alleged mismanagement by the puja organisers. According to the officer, there was no clear plan to manage the large number of visitors, and arrangements relied heavily on verbal instructions.

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Police have collected CCTV footage and recorded accounts from local residents and eyewitnesses. The officer also said security personnel were inadequate and that instructions on crowd movement were insufficient. The entry and exit points, along with the approach road, were not wide enough to accommodate the sudden rush.

A video shared by NDTV also highlighted concerns about space constraints at the pandal.

Chief Minister Cites Announcement, Whistles As Possible Triggers

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said initial information from officials at the scene suggested that the loudspeaker announcement may have contributed to the incident.

“According to initial reports by the officials at the spot, the incident occurred owing to an announcement on the loudspeaker by the puja organisers,” he said.

He later told ANI that preliminary inputs from the Assistant Commissioner of Police present at the scene indicated that the incident may have been triggered by an announcement from a private security agency and the blowing of whistles.

The stampede broke out around 7:40 pm amid heavy rain, killing 19 people, including 13 women and two minors. Another 25 people were injured. Three of the injured were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), while one person was reported to be in critical condition.

Seven Arrested After Kolkata Stampede

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested seven people in connection with the incident.

Those arrested include Chorbagan Durga Puja committee secretary Raj Kumar Sewda and vice-president Santanu Dubey. The others are Biplab Mukherjee, who was involved in constructing the bamboo structure; Koushik Saha and Pintu Dey, who were responsible for crowd control; and private security in-charges Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal.

The accused were given 10 days of police custody by a local court on Sunday. The arrests come as investigators examine the organisers' crowd management arrangements and the circumstances surrounding the announcement.

The state government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and government jobs for the families of those killed. A fact-finding committee headed by a sitting High Court judge has also been announced to investigate the incident.

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Adhikari urged Durga Puja organisers to ensure proper lighting and adequate entry and exit points, stressing that public safety should take precedence over elaborate pandal designs.

“Many pandals are dimly lit in the name of themes... Lives of people are more valuable than themes,” he said.

Following the tragedy, several major Kolkata pujas, including Tala Pratyay, Alipore Sarbojanin, Chetla Agrani and Ballygunge Sarbojonin, were asked to temporarily stop admitting visitors.

More than 3,000 Durga Puja celebrations are being held across Kolkata, bringing renewed attention to crowd control, emergency access and safety measures at large public gatherings.

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