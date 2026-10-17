Atleast 17 Dead, 35 Injured In Stampede-Like Chaos At Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal

At least 35 people were injured and 17 died in a stampede-like situation arising out of a crowd surge at a community Durga Puja in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, police said. As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede-like situation, a senior officer said. "At least 25 people were taken to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital in serious condition," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited a state-run hospital where the injured were undergoing treatment, a senior officer said. Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited the hospital where the injured were undergoing treatment, he said. Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials also rushed to the hospital. Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site, the officer said.

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"Today (17/10/26), at around 19:40 hrs, a stampede occurred at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal in the Girish Park Police Station area due to heavy crowds of pandal visitors during rain. All injured persons were rescued and taken to MCH," the Kolkata Police said in a statement.

"Reinforcement from the Control Room, Fire Brigade, Kolkata Police, DMG team and ambulances with medical teams were deployed. The Puja Pandal is now closed to visitors. As per the information received so far, around 35 people have been taken to MCH," they added. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.

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West Bengal Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushed to the hospital. Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site, the officer said. Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked about the stampede-like situation at Chorbagan puja pandal. "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said.

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