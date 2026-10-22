'Can't Blame Someone For Suicide Over Critical Video': Meghna Pant On Harish's Death Amid Jason Samuel Row

Author Meghna Pant has said a person cannot be held responsible for another's suicide merely because they made a critical video.

She was speaking after the death of Chennai-based finance influencer V Harish, whose family has blamed tech CEO and YouTuber Jason Samuel.

"A suicide is a tragedy, and my condolences are with the family. But there's a difference between criticism and harassment," Pant wrote on X.

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"You can't hold someone responsible for another person's suicide just because they made a critical video. Suicide is far more complex than that. So, can we please let Jason LIP and Harish RIP?"

Harish ran the "Finance With Harish" channel and had over 1.3 million Instagram followers. Police said they learnt of his death on October 20. His father, Vinayagam, has filed a complaint against Samuel, the CEO of venture studio Zemuria Inc, alleging that a video Samuel posted on October 17 led to severe online harassment and pressure.

In the video, Samuel questioned Harish's credentials with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

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Harish's social media accounts were reportedly mass-reported and disabled after the video.

The Kanathur police have registered a case of unnatural death, and are examining statements from both sides and digital evidence. Some reports say a case of abetment to suicide has been filed against Samuel.

Samuel has denied the cyberbullying allegation. In a post on X on October 20, he wrote: "I am deeply saddened, heavily grieving, shocked and frozen at what has happened and I mourn the loss of life."

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He added: "I have not cyber-bullied him. I pointed out his lack of license and authority, misrepresentation of license and fraud on SEBI and AMFI where he has not got SEBI RIA for his work and misrepresented that he had an AMFI license when he got the ARN only recently. i.e., his illegal activity."

Samuel said he had urged Harish in the video to return with proper SEBI registration.

"I literally asked him in the video to come back and do this with a proper SEBI license. I never intended or expected this drastic measure to happen and I mourn the loss," he wrote.

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