Abhijeet Dipke Defends Remarks On CJP Leaders: 'Not Throwing Them Under The Bus'

Abhijeet Dipke, who is the founder and convenor Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has admitted that the duo of Authosh Ranka and Saurav Das (co-convenors) were the real decision-makers behind the movement.

Dipke also deccribed himself as someone who only followed their instructions.

He shared an emotional video message on Dussehra, in which he noted that Ranka and Das are like his brothers and they had taken the "movement" forward.

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The revelations were made in a 16-minute video posted on X on Tuesday. In the video, Dipke announced that the CJP would not organise any protests until Diwali. He also urged supporters, who refer to themselves as “cockroaches”, to take a break and spend time with their families.

"I always feel that if anyone has really taken this movement forward, it is Ashu [Ashuthosh Ranka] and Saurav. Both of them have had a very, very big role. I was just following their orders, I'm telling you honestly," Dipke revealed.

Dipke identified the true leaders of the CJP's demonstrations and the July uprising that followed BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister in this video message.

The 'School Thik Karo' campaign followed, during which CJP activists mostly raided government schools in states under BJP rule.

In the last couple of weeks, the CJP has protested across various parts of the country, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over decisions and processes followed for the SIR exercise.

The CJP founder then revealed that it was those two individuals that were telling him what to do, and he just followed their orders.

"My job was just to follow Ashu and Saurav's orders. Outside it might seem like I was the leader, but I wasn't the leader, man. It was Saurav and Ashu. Those who would just tell me, 'You have to go here tomorrow, you have to do this tomorrow, you have to do that,' and I would just quietly say, 'Okay, I'll do it.'"

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Hours after posting the original video, Dipke shared another video hitting back at trolls who accused him of blaming Ranka and Das to protect himself.

Dismissing them as “some Rs 2 trolls”, Dipke said he had no insecurity about admitting that Ranka and Das might be more capable than him. He also described CJP as a “family” that stood together and could not be divided by anyone.

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