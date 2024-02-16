NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceForex Reserves Fall By $5.24 Billion To $617.2 Billion, Says RBI
ADVERTISEMENT

Forex Reserves Fall By $5.24 Billion To $617.2 Billion, Says RBI

The foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $4.8 billion to $546.52 billion.

16 Feb 2024, 09:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Vladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Vladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash)

India's forex reserves declined $5.24 billion to $617.2 billion for the week ended Feb. 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $4.8 billion to $546.52 billion, according to the weekly Reserve Bank of India data.

The foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-U.S. units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down $350 million to $47.739 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights were down $55 million to $18.135 billion, the central bank said.

So far, in this fiscal, the reserves have increased by $50.2 billion, according to the RBI.

The country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

ALSO READ

CLSA On Why FPI Inflows Will Double To 1% Of GDP

Opinion
CLSA On Why FPI Inflows Will Double To 1% Of GDP
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT