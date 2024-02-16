Forex Reserves Fall By $5.24 Billion To $617.2 Billion, Says RBI

India's forex reserves declined $5.24 billion to $617.2 billion for the week ended Feb. 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $4.8 billion to $546.52 billion, according to the weekly Reserve Bank of India data.

The foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-U.S. units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down $350 million to $47.739 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights were down $55 million to $18.135 billion, the central bank said.

So far, in this fiscal, the reserves have increased by $50.2 billion, according to the RBI.

The country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.