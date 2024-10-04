SEBI F&O Framework, Iran-Israel Conflict And More—The Week That Was

On Tuesday, the Israeli military reported that Iran had launched over 100 missiles towards Israel, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two countries, which has largely been fought through proxy forces until now.

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the Israel Defense Forces stated, with Iran's Mehr News Agency confirming the missile launch.

This missile attack follows Israeli operations in southern Lebanon aimed at combating Tehran-backed Hezbollah. Earlier that day, the US issued a warning about an imminent attack from Iran.

In response to the escalating tensions in the region, crude oil prices have surged this week, as concerns mount over potential disruptions to supplies from the Middle East, which accounts for about a third of the world’s total oil production.