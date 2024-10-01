SEBI F&O Framework: What The Markets Regulator Announced And What Does It Mean

The market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, on Tuesday issued a circular outlining the curbs for the futures and options trading segment. In an attempt to protect small investors and household wealth from hefty losses, the regulator has brought key regulations, including the limitation of weekly option expiries to one per exchange, along with a mandate requiring buyers to pay premiums upfront.

The exchanges will also be required to monitor intraday positions at least four times daily and impose penalties for intraday limit breaches just like the end-of-day penalties.

Additionally, the minimum contract value for index derivatives will be raised to Rs. 15 lakhs, reflecting an effort to increase trading standards and efficiency.

The circular also introduces a significant change by eliminating calendar spread benefits on expiry day for expiring contracts.

Let's dive deeper into the curbs brought in by SEBI.