Hyundai India IPO: Offering Likely To Launch On Oct. 14-15

Hyundai Motor India Pvt. Ltd. is likely to launch the country’s largest initial public offering as early as Oct. 14, according to people familiar with the matter.

The price band for the $3-billion offering is likely to be announced next week, and the IPO would be launched on Oct. 14–15, the people cited above said, requesting anonymity due to the confidential nature of the information. When contacted, a Hyundai India spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.

The Hyundai India IPO, potentially the country’s largest ahead of Life Insurance Corporation of India’s a few years ago, is a pure offer-for-sale by the company’s South Korean parent.

On offer in the Hyundai India IPO are 14.2 crore shares, equivalent to 17.5% stake, of face value Rs 10 each, according to the draft red-herring prospectus filed with the markets regulator in June this year.