RBI Monetary Policy Committee: What We Know About The New External Members

Ram Singh is the director of the prestigious Delhi School of Economics, with a Ph.D. (JNU, New Delhi) and Post-Doctorate (Harvard) degrees in law and economics, as per the research portal Ideas For India. His areas of research interests are contract theory, public economics, and public private partnerships.

He is a recipient of Fulbright, Commonwealth, Erasmus Mundus Fellowship in economics and Ronald Coase Fellowship in economics. His publications can be found on the Economic and Political Weekly. One of his publications— 'The Efficiency of Comparative Causation' (with Francesco Parisi)—is in the Review of Law and Economics, 2011.

Apart from DSE, he has taught at Brown University, University of Hamburg, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and has been Commonwealth Fellow at the London School of Economics.