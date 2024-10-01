Government Appoints Saugata Bhattacharya, Ram Singh, Nagesh Kumar As RBI MPC Members Ahead of Policy Decision

The government on Tuesday appointed three new external members, including Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya, and Nagesh Kumar, to the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee. The reconstitution of the panel has come ahead of the crucial policy meeting on interest rate decisions slated between Oct. 7-9.

MPC has six members, of whom three are from within the central bank. The governor Shaktikanta Das, Deputy Governor Michael Patra, and Executive Director Rajiv Ranjan. While the three external members are appointed by the central government for four years.

NDTV Profit had exclusively reported on Monday that MPC members were said to be appointed as early as Tuesday.

These new members are replacing Mumbai professor Ashima Goyal, IIM-Ahmedabad professor Jayanth Varma, and New Delhi senior adviser Shashanka Bhide, whose tenure ends on Friday. The new members will be apprised by the outgoing members of the MPC on the overall process of the MPC.