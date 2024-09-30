New RBI MPC External Members To Be Announced By Oct. 1 — Profit Exclusive

The Indian government is likely to announce new external members of the Monetary Policy Committee or MPC under the Reserve Bank of India by Tuesday, ahead of the crucial policy meeting, people privy to the development said.

"Names of the external members have been finalised and the policy meeting will be held within time with new external members, people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit. Without divulging further details, the source said that new members will be renowned and experienced economists.

The upcoming MPC meeting is important as it will indicate on the interest rate cut amid ease of liquidity conditions globally. However, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has repeatedly said that they are not considering rate cut as the central bank is watching inflation to be well within the target band of 4-6 per cent.

Experts are of view that new panel would need some time before taking a call on the rate cut so any decision with this regard is ruled out at least in the October meeting.

The four-year term of three external members—Ashima Goyal, Jayanth Varma and Shashank Bhide—is coming to an end on Oct. 4.

The next meeting of MPC is scheduled for Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.

A selection panel—led by RBI Governor Das, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan and Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth—decides the external MPC members. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives the final nod on the chosen candidates.