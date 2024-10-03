Swiggy IPO: Shareholders' Approve Increasing Fresh Issue Size To Rs 5,000 Crore

Swiggy's shareholders on Thursday gave their nod to increase the fresh issue component of its initial public offering to Rs 5,000 crore from the current Rs 3,750 crore, according to people in the know.

The clearance would mean that Swiggy can now raise an additional Rs 1,250 crore if it wishes to. The offer-for-sale component will continue to be worth Rs 6,664 crore, for which investors are selling 18.5 crore shares.

The total size of the IPO could be Rs 11,664 crore if Swiggy goes for the increased primary issue size. The current clearance Swiggy has stands at Rs 10,414 crore.