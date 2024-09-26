Swiggy Files Draft Papers For IPO, Contains Fresh Issue Of Rs 3,750 Crore

Swiggy Ltd. on Thursday filed its initial documents with market regulator SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering. The IPO will include a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore and an offer for sale of 18.5 crore shares.

The company's founders Sriharsha Majety will sell over 17 lakh shares, and Rahul Jaimini will sell over 11 lakh shares under the OFS.

Swiggy plans to use Rs 982 crore to invest in its subsidiary Scootsy, expand the Dark Store network for its quick commerce segment, and make lease and license payments for Dark Stores. It will use Rs 137 crore to reduce debt.

The company will invest Rs 586 crore in technology and cloud infrastructure and allocate Rs 929 crore for brand marketing and business promotion.