Cabinet Meeting: Government Approves Rs 1 Lakh Crore For Farmer Support

The Modi government will spend over Rs 1 lakh crore to promote sustainable agriculture and ensure food security as well as agricultural self-sufficiency, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana will be implemented through the state governments with an allocation of Rs 57,075 crore and Rs 44,247 crore, respectively.

The centre will spend Rs 69,089 crore, while the states are expected to bear Rs 32,233 crore, as per a statement issued after cabinet clearance.

The PM-RKVY comprises of the following schemes: soil health management, rainfed area development, agroforestry, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, agricultural mechanisation including crop residue management, Per Drop More Crop, crop diversification program, RKVY DPR component, and accelerator fund for agri startups.

The state governments will have flexibility to re-allocate funds from one component to another based on their state-specific requirements.