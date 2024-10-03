Cabinet Meeting: Government Approves Rs 1 Lakh Crore For Farmer Support
The cabinet meeting noted that the centre will spend Rs 69,089 crore, while the states are expected to bear Rs 32,233 crore.
The Modi government will spend over Rs 1 lakh crore to promote sustainable agriculture and ensure food security as well as agricultural self-sufficiency, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
The PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana will be implemented through the state governments with an allocation of Rs 57,075 crore and Rs 44,247 crore, respectively.
The PM-RKVY comprises of the following schemes: soil health management, rainfed area development, agroforestry, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, agricultural mechanisation including crop residue management, Per Drop More Crop, crop diversification program, RKVY DPR component, and accelerator fund for agri startups.
The state governments will have flexibility to re-allocate funds from one component to another based on their state-specific requirements.
Moreover, the government will rationalise various schemes to eliminate duplication, ensure convergence, and provide flexibility to states. This initiative aims to address pressing challenges in agriculture, such as nutrition security, sustainability, climate resilience, value chain development, and encouraging private sector participation.
By streamlining these efforts, state governments will be better equipped to formulate comprehensive strategic plans tailored to their specific agricultural needs.
Furthermore, the Annual Action Plans (AAP) of states can now be approved in a single process, rather than requiring individual approvals for each scheme, enhancing efficiency in implementation, the government said.
"The strategic document focusses not only on the production and productivity of the crops but also tackles the emerging issues of climate-resilient agriculture and the development of a value chain approach for agricultural commodities. These plans are envisaged to articulate the overall strategy and the schemes/programs, linked with the objectives flowing from the strategic framework," the statement said.