Coldplay Mumbai Concert Ticket Prices Hit Almost Rs. 1 lakh Minutes After Official Sales Begins
India waits in queues of lakhs as Cold Play tickets slip out of hand.
The Cold Play Concert 2025 tickets crossed a price of a whopping Rs 1 lakh in the black market as soon as tickets sold out on the booking website. The actual ticket price of the grand concert is between Rs 2,500 and Rs 35,000 per person.
Many fans across the nation failed to book their tickets despite waiting in nail-biting queues on BookMyShow website, after tickets went live on Sept. 22 at 12 noon. In fact, the craze and high demand for the tickets almost choked up the ticketing site as people posted pictures of the site crashing on their social media handles and WhatsApp groups.
Following the frenzy, the British rock band announced the addition of January 21 as the third Mumbai date at DY Patil Stadium around 1:24 pm. Tickets of the same, were made available from 2 pm on BookMyShow.
However, the waiting queue for even the third date could provide little to no relief to fans as many still linger in queues of lakhs.
In such cases, many black market players tend to take advantage of the exorbitant demand by buying tickets and selling them out at exaggerated rates. As a result, Cold Play tickets in black have already crossed the Rs 1 lakh mark. It would be interesting to see the escalation of the tickets price for Cold Play's Mumbai concert as the fans become desperate.
As a part of the British rock band's Music of the Spheres - World Tour, Cold Play is marking it's grand and long-awaited return after nine years in 2025.
Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today, at https://t.co/4CTfg2kbGU pic.twitter.com/ScYDrRkDIc— Coldplay (@coldplay) September 22, 2024
Seeing the mania from a bigger picture indicates that Indians are now spending a lot more on experiences as event led tourism rises to not just be a new global but even a domestic trend.
This also signifies a mega shift in the agenda behind spending today as people of this generation are willing to shell out substantial sum of money on real experiences.
And the craze for Cold Play is not the only example of this transformation. Quite recently, Diljit Dosanj's Dil-Luminati tour was also buzzing in news for one of the fastest sell out of the tickets. His India-tour tickets were all sold out in just 120 seconds of the tickets going live.
Even music festivals like Zomaland and Lollapalooza too have gained traction in the past few editions with ticket price starting anywhere between Rs 2,000 to Rs 7,000.