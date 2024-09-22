Coldplay Mumbai Concert Ticket Prices Hit Almost Rs. 1 lakh Minutes After Official Sales Begins

Following the frenzy, the British rock band announced the addition of January 21 as the third Mumbai date at DY Patil Stadium around 1:24 pm. Tickets of the same, were made available from 2 pm on BookMyShow.

However, the waiting queue for even the third date could provide little to no relief to fans as many still linger in queues of lakhs.

In such cases, many black market players tend to take advantage of the exorbitant demand by buying tickets and selling them out at exaggerated rates. As a result, Cold Play tickets in black have already crossed the Rs 1 lakh mark. It would be interesting to see the escalation of the tickets price for Cold Play's Mumbai concert as the fans become desperate.

As a part of the British rock band's Music of the Spheres - World Tour, Cold Play is marking it's grand and long-awaited return after nine years in 2025.