Coldplay Concert Sellout Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Cope With Disappointment

Coldplay concert ticket prices skyrocketed to over Rs 1 lakh in the black market after selling out on BookMyShow, minutes after opening for sale on Sunday.

23 Sep 2024, 04:14 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The highly anticipated event will be held at DY Patil Stadium on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo source: Coldplay/ Instagram profile)</p></div>
The highly anticipated event will be held at DY Patil Stadium on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo source: Coldplay/ Instagram profile)

If you bagged tickets to the 'Coldplay Music of the Spheres - World Tour 2025,' consider yourself one of the fortunate few. For the rest who tried to book the tickets, Monday blues just hit a new low.

Coldplay concert ticket prices skyrocketed to over Rs 1 lakh in the black market after selling out on BookMyShow, minutes after opening for sale on Sunday. Many fans faced website crashes while trying to secure tickets, prompting the British band to add a third date in Mumbai on Jan. 21. However, the waiting queue for even the third date could provide little to no relief to fans.

Fans have taken the internet by storm to express their disappointment.

Netizens have shared some amusing memes on the 'Soldplay' concert. Here are some of the memes that might make missing the concert a bit easier.

On Sept. 19, the British band, consisting of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, announced Coldplay's first-ever full-fledged concert in India.

The band last performed in the country in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival, which aimed to promote global development goals and featured multiple artists.

