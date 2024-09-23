Coldplay Concert Sellout Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Cope With Disappointment
If you bagged tickets to the 'Coldplay Music of the Spheres - World Tour 2025,' consider yourself one of the fortunate few. For the rest who tried to book the tickets, Monday blues just hit a new low.
Coldplay concert ticket prices skyrocketed to over Rs 1 lakh in the black market after selling out on BookMyShow, minutes after opening for sale on Sunday. Many fans faced website crashes while trying to secure tickets, prompting the British band to add a third date in Mumbai on Jan. 21. However, the waiting queue for even the third date could provide little to no relief to fans.
Fans have taken the internet by storm to express their disappointment.
Netizens have shared some amusing memes on the 'Soldplay' concert. Here are some of the memes that might make missing the concert a bit easier.
Got my ticket for #coldplayindia2025 pic.twitter.com/nQlQci6Aq1— Caotic Djay (@thecaoticdjay) September 23, 2024
Last option to get coldplay tickets nowð¿#Coldplayindia #coldplayindia2025 #coldplaytickets pic.twitter.com/fpWKgd1reE— Sanyam (@Super_Sanyam18) September 22, 2024
Cold play has surpassed the madness of Diljit also.#ColdplayMumbai #coldplayconcert #coldplayindia2025— Proud Bhartiya (@18till_i_die) September 23, 2024
Memes have flooded
*_A friend with 10 Coldplay tickets is filing for an IPO_* ð pic.twitter.com/7cK5LwFE6R
People who can't even afford tickets for the "Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra" are pretending to queue up for Coldplay concert tickets— Manish Mishra (@manishMM42) September 23, 2024
Fun fact:These guys would probably put on a better show than Coldplayâs lip-syncing!#coldplayconcert #Coldplayindia #coldplayindia2025 #ColdplayMumbai pic.twitter.com/LCQJLuHR72
Folks who got the Coldplay tickets#coldplaytickets #coldplayindia2025 #coldplayconcert pic.twitter.com/Bnj4CuIss5— Robin Stanley (@tweetrobin_) September 23, 2024
People hyping Coldplay— Mr.Azmeri (@Ajmeri_Billa) September 22, 2024
Imagine what will happen if Taylor Swift perform in India ð¤¯#coldplayconcert #coldplayindia2025 pic.twitter.com/oRvumc7l4m
Frustrated Me after Standing at 897654 Place in Queue for Coldplay tickets#coldplayindia2025 #ColdplayMumbai #Coldplay #bookmyshowlive #ColdplayIndia pic.twitter.com/iIQeQBIqg3— Aditya Kanoi (@adityakanoi123) September 22, 2024
On Sept. 19, the British band, consisting of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, announced Coldplay's first-ever full-fledged concert in India.
The band last performed in the country in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival, which aimed to promote global development goals and featured multiple artists.