Coldplay Concert Sellout Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Cope With Disappointment

If you bagged tickets to the 'Coldplay Music of the Spheres - World Tour 2025,' consider yourself one of the fortunate few. For the rest who tried to book the tickets, Monday blues just hit a new low.

Coldplay concert ticket prices skyrocketed to over Rs 1 lakh in the black market after selling out on BookMyShow, minutes after opening for sale on Sunday. Many fans faced website crashes while trying to secure tickets, prompting the British band to add a third date in Mumbai on Jan. 21. However, the waiting queue for even the third date could provide little to no relief to fans.