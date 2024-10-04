Oil Extends Surge On Concerns Israel May Target Iranian Crude

Oil pushed higher — following its biggest one-day jump in almost a year — on concerns that Israel may decide to strike Iranian crude facilities in retaliation for a missile barrage earlier this week.

West Texas Intermediate rose toward $74 a barrel, after surging more than 5% on Thursday, while Brent closed near $78. On Thursday, President Joe Biden — when asked if he would support Israel attacking Iran’s crude facilities — said: “We’re discussing that.” Later, a US official said the administration was still in talks with Israel, and believed that no decision had been taken yet.

Crude has soared this week as the escalation of tensions in the Middle East raised the possibility that supplies from the region, which accounts for about a third of the world’s total, could be disrupted. Israel and Iran, as well as Tehran’s proxies in Lebanon, Gaza and elsewhere, have been facing off for the past year, stoking concerns of an all-out conflict that could draw in the US.