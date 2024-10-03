BookMyShow Files FIR Over Tickets For Coldplay's Shows Being Black Marketed

BookMyShow has filed a formal first information report against scalpers and black marketers of tickets to Coldplay's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025', according to a statement from a spokesperson of the ticket aggregating company.

The company also said that it is considering potentially cancelling the tickets that were being sold "unethically".

“In its ongoing fight against ticket scalping and black marketing of tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, BookMyShow has lodged a formal First Information Report on Oct. 2, 2024," its statement read.

"This action follows our initial complaint filed proactively with the Mumbai Police on Sept. 23, 2024, addressing these concerns much before any formal complaint was raised against us. BookMyShow’s FIR filed with the Mumbai police also urges authorities to investigate the unauthorised resale of tickets by individuals and platforms," it added.