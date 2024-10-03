BookMyShow Files FIR Over Tickets For Coldplay's Shows Being Black Marketed
The company has said that it is considering cancelling the tickets that were being sold "unethically".
BookMyShow has filed a formal first information report against scalpers and black marketers of tickets to Coldplay's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025', according to a statement from a spokesperson of the ticket aggregating company.
The company also said that it is considering potentially cancelling the tickets that were being sold "unethically".
“In its ongoing fight against ticket scalping and black marketing of tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, BookMyShow has lodged a formal First Information Report on Oct. 2, 2024," its statement read.
"This action follows our initial complaint filed proactively with the Mumbai Police on Sept. 23, 2024, addressing these concerns much before any formal complaint was raised against us. BookMyShow’s FIR filed with the Mumbai police also urges authorities to investigate the unauthorised resale of tickets by individuals and platforms," it added.
Coldplay is set to play three shows, which are scheduled for Jan. 18, 19 and 20 in 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, as a part of their "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025".
The company reconfirmed that the UK-based post-Britpop band will be performing as scheduled, despite the aforementioned developments.
BookMyShow also said that it has shared all the relevant information that has come to their knowledge regarding resellers who may be using platforms such as Whatsapp, Viagogo and Stubhub holdings to resell tickets.
"We remain vigilant in monitoring such instances of ticket reselling for this tour through black market channels and will continue to share all relevant information with the authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken," it added.
