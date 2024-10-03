Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections: Overall Voter Turnout Reaches 63.88%

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections of 2024 saw an overall voter turnout of 63.88%, according to the Election Commission on Thursday. This marked the first Assembly elections held since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Notably, the third and final phase recorded a higher voter turnout of 69.69%, with women surpassing men in casting their votes, the Election Commission highlighted.

Overall, polling stations recorded a turnout of 63.88%, compared to 58.58% in the Lok Sabha elections, according to the Election Commission. Male voter participation was noted at 64.68%, while the overall turnout for women stood at 63.04%. Participation from the third gender was recorded at 38.24%.The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections of 2024 saw an overall voter turnout of 63.88%, according to the Election Commission on Thursday. This marked the first Assembly elections held since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Notably, the third and final phase recorded a higher voter turnout of 69.69%, with women surpassing men in casting their votes, the Election Commission highlighted.

A voter turnout of 61.38% was recorded in the first phase of the elections on Sept. 18 and 57.31% in the second phase on Sept. 25. The results are scheduled to be announced on Oct. 8.

Overall, polling stations recorded a turnout of 63.88%, compared to 58.58% in the Lok Sabha elections, according to the Election Commission. Male voter participation was noted at 64.68%, while the overall turnout for women stood at 63.04%. Participation from the third gender was recorded at 38.24%.