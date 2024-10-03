Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections: Overall Voter Turnout Reaches 63.88%
The phase 3 recorded a higher voter turnout of 69.69%, with women surpassing men in casting their votes.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections of 2024 saw an overall voter turnout of 63.88%, according to the Election Commission on Thursday. This marked the first Assembly elections held since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Notably, the third and final phase recorded a higher voter turnout of 69.69%, with women surpassing men in casting their votes, the Election Commission highlighted.
A voter turnout of 61.38% was recorded in the first phase of the elections on Sept. 18 and 57.31% in the second phase on Sept. 25. The results are scheduled to be announced on Oct. 8.
Overall, polling stations recorded a turnout of 63.88%, compared to 58.58% in the Lok Sabha elections, according to the Election Commission. Male voter participation was noted at 64.68%, while the overall turnout for women stood at 63.04%. Participation from the third gender was recorded at 38.24%.The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections of 2024 saw an overall voter turnout of 63.88%, according to the Election Commission on Thursday. This marked the first Assembly elections held since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Notably, the third and final phase recorded a higher voter turnout of 69.69%, with women surpassing men in casting their votes, the Election Commission highlighted.
A voter turnout of 61.38% was recorded in the first phase of the elections on Sept. 18 and 57.31% in the second phase on Sept. 25. The results are scheduled to be announced on Oct. 8.
Overall, polling stations recorded a turnout of 63.88%, compared to 58.58% in the Lok Sabha elections, according to the Election Commission. Male voter participation was noted at 64.68%, while the overall turnout for women stood at 63.04%. Participation from the third gender was recorded at 38.24%.
In the third phase of the polls on Oct. 1, when voting took place for 40 seats in the Union Territory, male voter turnout was 69.37%, slightly lower than the 70.02% recorded for women. Additionally, nearly 44% of voters from the third gender category participated in this phase.
Final vote counts will be available after the counting of ballots, which includes postal ballots cast by service voters, absentee voters (those over 85 years of age, persons with disabilities, and those in essential services), and voters on election duty, the EC noted.
The Election Commission also mentioned that a daily account of the postal ballots received, as per established guidelines, is provided to all candidates.
(With inputs from PTI)