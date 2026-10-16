Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

RBI Approves Amalgamation Of Indian Branches Of Emirates NBD Bank With RBL Bank

The effective date of the amalgamation will be December 1, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
RBI Approves Amalgamation Of Indian Branches Of Emirates NBD Bank With RBL Bank
Photo Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit
Mumbai:

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of Indian branches of Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.) with RBL Bank.

The effective date of the amalgamation will be December 1, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

"All the Indian branches of Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C. will function as branches of RBL Bank Limited with effect from December 01, 2026," it said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In May, the Finance Ministry had granted approval to the Dubai-based Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.) for the acquisition of up to a 74 per cent stake in RBL Bank.

In 2016, Emirates NBD received the approval of the RBI for opening the maiden bank branch in Mumbai. Emirates NBD commenced its operations in India in July 2017. The bank later launched two additional branches in Gurugram and Chennai.

It had maintained a representative office in India since March 2000.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Maharashtra FDA Crackdown: Domino's Outlets, College Canteen, Hospital Kitchen Face Licence Suspensions

Maharashtra FDA Crackdown: Domino's Outlets, College Canteen, Hospital Kitchen Face Licence Suspensions

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com