Molbio Diagnostics Has Spare Capacity. Can It Turn That Into Growth?

Molbio Diagnostics' ability to sustain revenue growth will depend on sales of its proprietary diagnostic test kits, wider adoption of its Truenat platform and its ability to expand into new markets. The company has installed more than 12,500 Truenat devices across over 90 countries, creating a base for recurring consumables sales. But its dependence on public-sector procurement, the concentration of test-kit demand in tuberculosis diagnosis and the execution required to enter overseas markets remain key risks.

The business combines one-time sales of portable diagnostic devices with repeat purchases of single-use test kits. This model helped test-kit volumes rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41% between FY24 and FY26, from 8.8 million units to 17.6 million units. Molbio's revenue increased 41.7% year on year to Rs 1,446 crore in FY26, while net profit rose 14.9% to Rs 164 crore.

Recurring sales

Truenat is a portable, battery-operated, multi-disease real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) platform designed to bring molecular testing closer to patients. Unlike conventional laboratory-based testing, which can take two to seven days depending on the test and logistics, Truenat can deliver results in about 60 minutes. This makes it relevant to remote healthcare facilities and settings with limited access to centralised laboratories.

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The platform has been used to conduct more than 40 million tests worldwide. It has received World Health Organization and Indian Council of Medical Research endorsements for tuberculosis diagnosis and the detection of rifampicin resistance.

The recurring revenue opportunity comes from the test kits. Each kit is a single-use, disease-specific consumable containing a pre-loaded micro-PCR chip and sample preparation cartridges. Truenat devices use Molbio's proprietary kits and cannot run third-party test kits.

Consumables accounted for 74% of product revenue in FY26 and 75% in the first quarter of FY27. Test kits alone contributed 74% of product revenue in FY26, compared with 74.3% in FY25 and 67.8% in FY24.

Tuberculosis test kits accounted for about 70.2% of FY26 revenue and 96% of test-kit sales volume, leaving the business exposed to changes in demand for TB testing. Volumes reached 6.2 million units in the first quarter of FY27, compared with 0.8 million units in the year-earlier period.

Molbio is also developing more tests for its installed devices. As of March 2026, the company offered 43 commercial assays covering 30 diseases, including TB, hepatitis B and C, HIV, human papillomavirus, dengue, influenza, chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

It is developing another 34 assays across 22 diseases. Its research pipeline also covers oncology, immunochemistry, haematology, antimicrobial resistance and other non-communicable diseases. A broader range of tests could increase kit consumption at existing installations and reduce reliance on individual disease categories over time.

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Market expansion

India's public healthcare system remains an important market for Truenat. Molbio accounts for more than 90% of the country's public-sector molecular diagnostic installed base, with the platform deployed across about 8,000 to 9,000 public health centres. Its use in TB diagnosis supports the shift from traditional smear microscopy to molecular testing.

Private healthcare offers another avenue for growth. Of an estimated 17,000 private healthcare facilities in India, only about 1,400 have molecular diagnostic capabilities. Wider adoption by private hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and smaller healthcare centres could increase the installed base and drive demand for test kits.

International expansion is another priority. Management is working to strengthen Molbio's presence in Africa and Southeast Asia while preparing to enter higher-value markets such as Europe and the US.

The company has secured European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation Class C certification for its Truenat CT/NG test kits and is pursuing US Food and Drug Administration submissions for its products. However, regulatory approvals alone will not ensure commercial success. Distribution partnerships, reimbursement arrangements, competition and the time required to build customer relationships will influence the pace of expansion.

Beyond Truenat

Molbio is also diversifying beyond molecular diagnostics through investments in complementary technologies.

Its acquisition of Prognosys Medical Systems added ultra-portable X-ray systems sold under the PRORAD brand. These systems have received US FDA 510(k) clearance.

According to Motilal Oswal, Prognosys revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36% between FY26 and FY29, reaching Rs 390 crore. Management expects the business to maintain an EBITDA margin of about 19%.

Molbio also owns a 60% stake in OptraScan, which provides whole-slide scanners, cloud storage and artificial intelligence-driven pathology image analysis. Its US FDA 510(k) clearance supports its expansion into the US pathology market, which accounts for about 60% of the global market.

Motilal Oswal expects OptraScan revenue to reach Rs 290 crore by FY29. The business is expected to remain unprofitable in FY27 before contributing to earnings from FY28. Its contribution will depend on revenue growth, customer adoption and progress towards profitability.

Scaling both businesses will require execution as Molbio expands beyond its core diagnostics operations.

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Capacity headroom

Molbio has annual manufacturing capacity for 39 million test kits and 5,400 Truenat devices. In FY26, capacity utilisation was 58.25% for test kits and 42.30% for devices.

Higher utilisation could support revenue growth and improve margins without requiring a proportionate increase in capital expenditure. Management says revenue could potentially double from current levels with limited near-term additional capital spending.

That outcome will depend on demand and the use of the installed device base. Higher test-kit volumes, combined with slower growth in fixed costs, could improve manufacturing efficiency. The extent of any margin benefit will depend on product mix, pricing and input costs.

Quarterly volatility

Molbio's first-quarter FY27 results showed how procurement timing can affect reported performance.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 408.4 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 99.7 crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA reached Rs 103.7 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 14.5 crore in the year-earlier quarter. The EBITDA margin improved to 25.2% from minus 14.4%, while profit after tax was Rs 52.7 crore against a net loss of Rs 23.9 crore.

Test-kit volumes increased to 6.2 million units from 0.8 million units a year earlier. Truenat contributed about 97.7% of quarterly revenue, although the year-on-year comparison was against a weak base.

Molbio depends on government healthcare tenders and institutional procurement. Tender awards, approvals and shipment schedules can lead to uneven quarterly results, making it important to assess performance over a full year.

In FY26, test-kit sales reached 17.6 million units. Revenue rose 41.7% to Rs 1,446 crore, while EBITDA increased 22.6% to Rs 328 crore. The EBITDA margin was 22.6%, and net profit rose 14.9% to Rs 164 crore.

For FY27, management targets revenue growth of about 25% and an EBITDA margin of 24% to 25%. Annual Truenat device sales are expected to remain within the historical range of 2,200 to 2,600 units.

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Valuation risks

At Rs 1,442 per share, Molbio trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 76 times. As the company has only recently listed, a meaningful historical valuation trend is not yet available.

Sustained test-kit volume growth, delivery against margin targets and execution of FY27 guidance will be important in assessing whether earnings growth can support the valuation.

The key risks include dependence on public-sector procurement, delays in regulatory approvals, underutilisation of installed devices and working capital requirements arising from government procurement cycles. The high contribution of TB testing also leaves the company exposed to changes in demand for disease-specific tests.

The expected contribution from Prognosys and OptraScan will depend on their ability to grow revenue and improve profitability.

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