'Michael Bloomberg Collects Questions': Gautam Adani On His Meeting With The Former NYC Mayor

Countries need trusted data, accountable institutions and disciplined governance as much as ports and power plants, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, after meeting businessman and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg in New Delhi.

Describing Bloomberg's curiosity, Adani wrote: “Some people collect answers. Michael Bloomberg collects questions. That is why the answers keep finding him.”

Adani said nations need two kinds of infrastructure to endure. The visible kind includes ports, transmission corridors, green hydrogen plants and compute clusters. The second, he said, is “invisible but decisive” and rests on “governance treated as an operating discipline rather than a stage for announcements.” He summed it up this way: “Steel builds the nation you can see. Trust builds the one that lasts.”

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On the energy transition, Adani said clean energy and affordability must move together. “Decarbonisation cannot be an ideological decree that prices out ordinary citizens, shuts down factories or stalls the Global South,” he wrote. “If green energy is not reliable and viable for a small business owner in Gujarat or a household in Uttar Pradesh, the transition will collapse under its own weight.”

“A transition that only the wealthy can afford is not a transition. It is a luxury,” he added.

He also warned that “clinging to legacy systems ignores the existential reality of climate volatility,” and called for driving down the green premium “until clean power is undeniably the cheaper, superior choice.”

The two discussed the Dharavi redevelopment in Mumbai. “Dharavi cannot be approached as a real-estate parcel,” Adani said. “Its renewal cannot be measured in square footage. It must be judged by the tangible expansion of dignity.” He said the project could become “an enduring benchmark for urban regeneration across the developing world.”

Adani listed four forces he called non-negotiable for nation-building: “patient capital, physical execution, transparent governance and capable local leadership.”

He also referred to Bloomberg's speech at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Delhi on India's momentum in AI, advanced manufacturing and green infrastructure. “It was not rhetoric crafted for a podium,” Adani wrote, noting that Bloomberg has operated in India for 30 years. “In a world of fleeting capital, long-term commitment is the only real proof of conviction.”

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(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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