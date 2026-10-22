HPCL Q2 Swings To Profit, Beats Estimates; Revenue Sees Marginal Dip

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s second quarter profit exceeded expectations as EBITDA swung back into positive territory from a loss in the first quarter. Higher refining margins supported performance, although the company flagged pressure from subdued marketing margins.

HPCL reported standalone net profit of Rs 3,483 crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, compared with the Bloomberg estimate of a loss of Rs 2,050 crore. The company returned to profit from a loss of Rs 11,526 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue stood at Rs 1.34 lakh crore, marginally above the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1.33 lakh crore. EBITDA came in at Rs 9,074 crore, against the estimated loss of Rs 141 crore.

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In Q2FY27, sales, including exports rose 5.5% year-on-year to 12.73 MMT, while domestic sales rose 4.9 %. the combined sale of Petrol (MS) and Diesel (HSD) surged 10% year-on-year 7.78 MMT.

The oil marketing company's capex in the July to September quarter stood at Rs 2,085 crore with focus on strengthening refining and marketing infrastructure, and improving operating efficiencies, HPCL said in a press release on Thursday.

As of September 30, HPCL retail outlets stood at 25,245, LPG Distributors at 6,394 and PNG connections at 77,984.



HPCL Q2 Results - QoQ

Net profit at Rs 3,483 crore vs loss of Rs 11,526 crore QoQ

Revenue down 4% at Rs 1.34 lakh crore vs Rs 1.40 lakh crore QoQ

EBITDA at Rs 9,074 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 16,141 crore QoQ

Results Vs Estimates

Net profit at Rs 3,483 crore vs estimate of Rs 2,050 crore loss

Revenue at Rs 1.34 lakh crore vs estimate of Rs 1.33 lakh crore

EBITDA at Rs 9,074 crore vs estimate of Rs 141 crore loss

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