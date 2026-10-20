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Hackers Claim Access To Confidential Data Of 3.75 Lakh SBI Accounts: Report

The hackers claimed that they have accessed 3.75 lakh accounts as well as 2,722 PDF files from State Bank of India.

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Hackers Claim Access To Confidential Data Of 3.75 Lakh SBI Accounts: Report
This data reportedly consists of personal customer information, loan applications and more.
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Up to 3.75 lakh customers of State Bank of India, have allegedly had their confidential data stolen by a hacker group going by the name 'Sirisium', as per an 'X' post by cybersecurity account CyberPulse 56, on Tuesday.

This data reportedly consists of personal customer information, loan applications, supporting documents, access to data from applications linked to accounts, addresses and other details. The cybersecurity account stated that the veracity, source of origin, and the scale of this alleged data theft is yet to determined. 

The hackers claimed that they have accessed 3.75 lakh accounts as well as 2,722 PDF files.

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"The threat actor describes this as the first disclosure of the dataset," the account said.

If legitimate, the data could facilitate financial theft, financial fraud, targeted fishing and fraudulent loan applications, it added.

The bank will announce its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on Nov. 5, 2026.

(This is a developing story.)

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