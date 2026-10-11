Brigade Enterprises Aims 21% Rise In FY27 Pre-Sales On Strong Housing Demand: MD

Brigade Enterprises Ltd is targeting property sales worth Rs 9,000 crore in the 2026-27 financial year, representing a 21% increase, as demand for mid-income and premium housing supports its expansion plans across South India.

The Bengaluru-based developer's target hinges partly on securing timely approvals for its planned project launches.

Managing Director Pavitra Shankar told PTI that demand remains firm, particularly for apartments priced between Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 crore. She added that the company's large township developments are generating strong sales, while a sizeable launch pipeline provides scope for further growth.

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Brigade currently has 33 million square feet of projects under development a‌nd an‌other 16 million square feet planned for upcoming launches. The company expects timely regul⁠atory clearances to be crucial to meeting its annual sales guidance.

Rs 40,000 Crore Expansion Plan

The sales target comes days after Brigade announced plans to invest Rs 40,000 crore over the next three years in residential, commercial, hospitality and warehousing developments across major South Indian cities.

The investment is intended to support projects spanning 40 million square feet, with around 70% of the planned spending directed towards housing.

Executive Chairman M R Jaishankar said the company would finance the expansion through internal accruals, customer advances and debt.

Brigade continues to add land through outright purchases and joint development agreements with landowners. It has recently entered Coimbatore but has no immediate plans to expand into the NCR or the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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REIT Plans And Commercial Growth

The group is also preparing to launch a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) within the next five years to monetise its income-generating commercial properties.

Joint Managing Director Nirupa Shankar said office demand remains strong despite global uncertainties, prompting further expansion of its office portfolio.

Brigade has completed more than 300 projects covering over 110 million square feet across 10 cities in its 40-year history. Its hospitality business is already listed, with more than 1,600 hotel keys in its portfolio and additional properties under development.

The company's growth strategy combines residential sales with recurring income from commercial assets and hospitality, while its FY27 target remains dependent on execution and approvals.

(With PTI Inputs)

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