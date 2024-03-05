Bitcoin Is Up But The Future Of Money Lies Elsewhere

All of which takes us back to the less encouraging news of Bitcoin’s latest surge. Despite the sensationalism around ETFs, the irony is that there’s little new here: It’s the same old speculation, with the same old listed vehicles like MicroStrategy Inc. ready to do more buying (though there may be revenue threats for the likes of Coinbase Global Inc.). The risks that have bedeviled the crypto markets, though, are also still present, including worsening capital flight in emerging markets: Nigeria estimated $26 billion in untraceable crypto payments had passed through Binance’s local entity last year.