Korean YouTuber Stabbed By Subscriber Allegedly Angry Over Stock Losses

A stock investment YouTuber in South Korea was allegedly attacked by one of his own subscribers after the latter reportedly suffered heavy losses in the stock market. Police have arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of attempted murder and are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

How The Incident Unfolded

According to the Busan Nambu Police Station, the incident took place at around 8:09 a.m. on July 13 at a commercial building in Busan's Nam District.

The accused is believed to have followed the victim's YouTube channel and invested in stocks based solely on the content shared by the creator.

Investigators suspect the accused became angry after losing a significant amount of money and allegedly decided to take revenge. Police said he located the victim, approached him with a weapon and launched the attack.

Victim Hospitalised, Accused Arrested

The victim, a YouTuber in his 40s who creates stock investment content, was allegedly stabbed multiple times before the accused fled the scene. He suffered serious injuries but is not in life-threatening condition and is currently receiving treatment.

Police later arrested the accused and booked him on charges of attempted murder.

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Investigation Underway

Authorities are continuing to question the accused to determine the exact motive behind the attack. While investigators believe the alleged financial losses were the main reason, they are examining whether any other circumstances may have played a role.

The Busan Nambu Police Station will continue questioning the accused and gathering evidence before seeking a bench warrant.

The identities of both the accused and the victim have not been made public.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks of relying entirely on investment advice shared on social media. While online creators regularly discuss market trends and stock ideas, investment decisions remain the responsibility of individual investors, and financial markets can be unpredictable.

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